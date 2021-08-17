Leave a lasting legacy in your host communities-NYSC Coordinator

Mr Chinwendu Chukwu, the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday urged Corps members to leave lasting legacies in the communities they are posted to serve the one year service.

Chukwu gave the advise in a signed by Mr Okereke, Head of Public Relations, Office, in Port Harcourt.He commended the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 corp members posted to the state for being well disciplined throughout the duration of the three-week orientation camp held at Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Area of the state.Chukwu noted that the high level of discipline exhibited by the corp members an indication that they were equipped and well prepared to make positive changes in the  state and .

Furthermore, He advised them to the culture and traditions of their communities, while assuring them of government’s to their welfare and .Chukwu also cautioned them against traveling without permission as well as against night journeys. (NAN) 

