Leave a lasting legacy in your host communities-NYSC Coordinator

Mr Chinwendu Chukwu, the Rivers State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday urged Corps members to leave lasting legacies in the communities they are posted to serve the one year service.

Chukwu gave the advise in a statement signed by Mr Christian Okereke, Head of Public Relations, Rivers State Office, in Port Harcourt.He commended the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 corp members posted to the state for being well disciplined throughout the duration of the three-week orientation camp held at Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.Chukwu noted that the high level of discipline exhibited by the corp members is an indication that they were equipped and well prepared to make positive changes in the state and Nigeria.

Furthermore, He advised them to respect the culture and traditions of their host communities, while assuring them of government’s commitment to their welfare and security.Chukwu also cautioned them against traveling without permission as well as against night journeys. (NAN)

