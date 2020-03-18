Leather industry can boost Nigeria’s economy – NILEST DG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Acting Director General of Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), Dr. Eucharia Ngozi Oparah, says Nigeria could be economically great by paying attention to the leather industry.

Oparah pointed out that this could be achieved through collaboration between the Executive, Legislative, other critical stakeholders.

She made this known on Wednesday at the 2020 Leather Day Technology And Innovation Expo held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to her, the event seeks to encourage interactions between researchers and investors with a view to commercializing research results, inventions and investors with a view to commercializing results, inventions and innovations from Nigeria’s research and tertiary instituations.

She also said that it will bring to fore the capabilities of Nigeria scientists, engineers, inventors/innovators in contributing to sustainable development in Nigeria, among other things.

She noted that Nigeria is indeed blessed with diverse resources but sadly operating beneath her means due to the absence of machineries to coordinate and articulate these resources for optimal productivity.

The Acting DG, noted that the leather industry has proven, in recent times to be a prolific sector contributing immensely to high employment, wealth generation, security, National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and development.

“Nigeria can be economically great by paying attention to the leather sector.

“To achieve this, there is need for more collaboration between the Executive, National Assembly, International Organizations, organized Private Sector (OPS) and MDAs and as well as state governments so as to take technology to the grassroot and develop Small and Medium Enterprises(SME) in line with the National Policy on Leather and Leather Products in Nigeria.

“In view of the role of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) in addressing the diversification efforts of this current administration and the need to patronize ‘Made in Nigeria’ products and thus reduce unemployment rate in the country,” he said.