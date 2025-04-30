Learning the Truth about God and His Redemption of Humanity

By Isaac Megbolugbe

April 29, 2025

Introduction

Learning about God and His redemption plan for humanity is a journey that requires dedication, diligence, and a willingness to seek truth. While the process of acquiring knowledge about God may differ from learning secular subjects, there are some similarities in the approach. In this article, we will explore the parallels between learning discovery knowledge and revelation knowledge, and how we can apply effective learning strategies to deepen our understanding of God’s plan.

Discovery Knowledge vs. Revelation Knowledge

Discovery knowledge refers to the knowledge we acquire through human observation, experimentation, and reasoning. This type of knowledge is often presented in textbooks and taught by instructors, whether human or artificial intelligence. On the other hand, revelation knowledge is derived from divine sources, such as the Holy Scriptures or the Bible. This type of knowledge is based on God’s revelation of Himself and His plan for humanity.

The Textbook for Learning about God

The Holy Scriptures are the textbook for learning about God and His redemption plan. The Bible is a rich source of revelation knowledge, providing insights into God’s character, His relationship with humanity, and His plan for salvation. As Apostle Paul writes in Romans 15:4, “For whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction, that through endurance and through the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.” The Scriptures are a treasure trove of wisdom, guidance, and inspiration for believers.

The Instructor for Learning Revelation Knowledge

The Holy Spirit is the instructor for learning revelation knowledge. As Jesus Christ declared to the Samaritan woman at the well, “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:24). The Holy Spirit guides believers in their understanding of God’s Word and helps them to apply its teachings in their lives.

Effective Learning Strategies

Effective learning from either discovery or revelation knowledge requires diligence and a willingness to read and study the corresponding textbook. Here are some strategies for learning about God and His redemption plan:

Read and Study the Scriptures: Regular reading and study of the Bible are essential for deepening our understanding of God’s plan. Seek Guidance from the Holy Spirit: The Holy Spirit is the ultimate instructor for learning revelation knowledge. Believers should seek His guidance and wisdom in their study of the Scriptures. Apply Biblical Teachings: Learning about God and His redemption plan is not just about acquiring knowledge, but also about applying its teachings in our lives. Engage in Community: Learning about God and His redemption plan can be enhanced by engaging with other believers in a community of faith.

Conclusion

Learning the truth about God and His redemption plan requires a commitment to seeking truth and a willingness to learn from the Holy Scriptures. By applying effective learning strategies, such as reading and studying the Scriptures, seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit, applying biblical teachings, and engaging in community, believers can deepen their understanding of God’s plan and live out their faith in a meaningful way.

The Pathway to Understanding

There is a profundity of synchrony between the Word of God and the Holy Spirit. Both flow from the same source, God, further intensifying the mutual and cumulative causation in their relationship. Simply put, the pathway toward understanding the lessons taught by the Holy Spirit to believers about God and His redemption of humanity is rooted in the diligent reading and studying of the Word of God. This sacred journey requires dedication, persistence, and a willingness to seek guidance from the Holy Spirit.

The Importance of Scripture

The Word of God is the primary source of knowledge about God’s plan for humanity. Through Scripture, we gain insight into God’s character, His relationship with humanity, and His plan for salvation. As we read and study the Bible, we are exposed to the teachings of the Holy Spirit, which guide us toward a deeper understanding of God’s redemption plan.

The Role of the Holy Spirit

The Holy Spirit plays a vital role in illuminating our understanding of Scripture. As we read and study God’s Word, the Holy Spirit guides us, providing insight and wisdom that enables us to comprehend the depths of God’s plan. The Holy Spirit’s teaching is not limited to intellectual understanding but also transforms our hearts and lives.

Key Principles for Understanding

To walk the pathway toward understanding the lessons taught by the Holy Spirit, we must:

Read Scripture regularly: Regular reading of Scripture exposes us to the teachings of the Holy Spirit and provides opportunities for growth and understanding. Study Scripture diligently: Diligent study of Scripture enables us to gain a deeper understanding of God’s plan and its application to our lives. Seek guidance from the Holy Spirit: The Holy Spirit’s guidance is essential for understanding the lessons taught in Scripture. We must seek His guidance and wisdom as we read and study God’s Word. Apply Scripture to our lives: Application of Scripture to our lives is crucial for experiencing the transformative power of God’s Word.

Conclusion

The pathway toward understanding the lessons taught by the Holy Spirit about God and His redemption of humanity is built on the foundation of reading, studying, and applying Scripture. As we embark on this journey, we must be committed to seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit and applying God’s Word to our lives. Through this process, we can gain a deeper understanding of God’s plan and experience the transformative power of His redemption in our lives.

The Importance of Diligence in Learning

Diligence is a crucial aspect of learning, whether it’s about discovery knowledge or revelation knowledge. When it comes to learning about God and His redemption plan, diligence is essential for deepening our understanding and applying its teachings in our lives.

Benefits of Diligence

Deeper Understanding: Diligence in studying the Scriptures and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit can lead to a deeper understanding of God’s plan and purposes. Spiritual Growth: Regular study and application of biblical teachings can lead to spiritual growth and maturity. Effective Application: Diligence in learning about God and His redemption plan can help us apply its teachings effectively in our lives, leading to positive outcomes and impact.

Practicing Diligence

Set Aside Time: Set aside regular time for studying the Scriptures and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit. Be Consistent: Consistency is key to diligence. Make studying the Scriptures a regular habit. Seek Accountability: Seek accountability from others, such as a study group or a mentor, to help stay motivated and focused.

Conclusion

Diligence is essential for learning about God and His redemption plan. By being diligent in our study of the Scriptures and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit, we can deepen our understanding, experience spiritual growth, and apply biblical teachings effectively in our lives.

The Role of Community in Learning

Community plays a vital role in learning about God and His redemption plan. When we engage with other believers in a community of faith, we can:

Gain new insights: Others may bring different perspectives and insights that can enhance our understanding of God’s Word. Receive support and encouragement: A community of faith can provide support and encouragement as we seek to apply biblical teachings in our lives. Grow in accountability: Being part of a community can help us stay accountable and motivated in our spiritual journey.

Benefits of Community

Deeper relationships: Community provides opportunities to build deeper relationships with others who share our faith. Increased understanding: Community can help us gain a more comprehensive understanding of God’s Word and its application. Greater impact: Together, we can have a greater impact for God’s kingdom and make a positive difference in the world.

Types of Community

Local church: A local church can provide a sense of community and opportunities for growth and service. Small groups: Small groups, such as Bible studies or prayer groups, can provide a more intimate setting for sharing and learning. Online communities: Online communities, such as forums or social media groups, can provide opportunities for connection and discussion with others who share our faith.

Conclusion

Community is an essential aspect of learning about God and His redemption plan. By engaging with other believers in a community of faith, we can gain new insights, receive support and encouragement, and grow in accountability. Whether through a local church, small group, or online community, being part of a community can enhance our spiritual journey and help us live out our faith in a meaningful way.

The Importance of Reflection and Application

Reflection and application are crucial components of learning about God and His redemption plan. As we study the Scriptures and seek guidance from the Holy Spirit, it’s essential to reflect on what we’ve learned and apply it to our lives.

Benefits of Reflection

Deeper understanding: Reflection helps us gain a deeper understanding of God’s Word and its application to our lives. Personal growth: Reflection can lead to personal growth and transformation as we apply biblical teachings to our lives. Increased faith: Reflection can strengthen our faith and trust in God as we see His work in our lives.

Benefits of Application

Practical relevance: Application makes God’s Word relevant and practical in our daily lives. Spiritual growth: Application of biblical teachings can lead to spiritual growth and maturity. Positive impact: Application of God’s Word can have a positive impact on those around us.

Practicing Reflection and Application

Journaling: Writing down our thoughts and reflections can help us process and apply what we’ve learned. Prayer: Prayer can help us seek guidance and wisdom as we apply God’s Word to our lives. Action steps: Identifying specific action steps can help us apply biblical teachings in practical ways.

Conclusion

Reflection and application are essential components of learning about God and His redemption plan. By reflecting on what we’ve learned and applying it to our lives, we can deepen our understanding, experience personal growth, and live out our faith in a meaningful way.

The Role of Prayer in Learning

Prayer plays a vital role in learning about God and His redemption plan. Through prayer, we can:

Seek guidance: Ask for wisdom and understanding as we study God’s Word. Deepen our relationship: Prayer helps us build a deeper relationship with God and fosters a sense of intimacy and connection. Apply God’s Word: Prayer can help us apply God’s Word to our lives and make practical decisions.

Benefits of Prayer

Increased understanding: Prayer can lead to a deeper understanding of God’s Word and its application. Spiritual growth: Regular prayer can lead to spiritual growth and maturity. Peace and comfort: Prayer can bring peace and comfort in times of uncertainty or struggle.

Practicing Prayer

Regular prayer: Set aside regular time for prayer and seek to make it a consistent habit. Specific prayers: Pray specifically for wisdom, understanding, and application of God’s Word. Listen and reflect: Take time to listen to God’s voice and reflect on His guidance.

Conclusion

Prayer is an essential component of learning about God and His redemption plan. By praying regularly and seeking guidance, we can deepen our understanding, build our relationship with God, and apply His Word to our lives.

The Importance of Persistence

Persistence is a crucial aspect of learning about God and His redemption plan. As we seek to deepen our understanding and apply God’s Word to our lives, we may encounter challenges and obstacles. Persistence helps us to:

Overcome obstacles: Persistence enables us to overcome challenges and stay committed to our goals. Deepen our understanding: Persistence in studying God’s Word and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit can lead to a deeper understanding of God’s plan. Grow in faith: Persistence in prayer and seeking God’s guidance can help us grow in faith and trust in Him.

Benefits of Persistence

Spiritual growth: Persistence in seeking God and His Word can lead to spiritual growth and maturity. Increased faith: Persistence in prayer and seeking God’s guidance can increase our faith and trust in Him. Positive outcomes: Persistence in applying God’s Word to our lives can lead to positive outcomes and impact.

Practicing Persistence

Set goals: Set specific goals for studying God’s Word and seeking His guidance. Create a routine: Establish a regular routine for studying God’s Word and prayer. Seek accountability: Seek accountability from others, such as a study group or mentor, to help stay motivated and focused.

Conclusion

Persistence is essential for learning about God and His redemption plan. By persisting in our study of God’s Word, prayer, and seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit, we can deepen our understanding, grow in faith, and experience positive outcomes in our lives.

The Role of Gratitude

Gratitude plays a significant role in learning about God and His redemption plan. When we cultivate gratitude, we:

Acknowledge God’s goodness: Gratitude helps us recognize God’s goodness and faithfulness in our lives. Focus on the positive: Gratitude shifts our focus from problems to God’s blessings and provision. Grow in humility: Gratitude helps us recognize our dependence on God and fosters humility.

Benefits of Gratitude

Increased joy: Gratitude can bring joy and contentment to our lives. Deeper relationship: Gratitude can deepen our relationship with God and foster a sense of intimacy. Positive perspective: Gratitude helps us see God’s work in our lives and fosters a positive perspective.

Practicing Gratitude

Keep a gratitude journal: Write down things you’re grateful for each day. Express thanks: Express gratitude to God and others regularly. Reflect on God’s goodness: Reflect on God’s goodness and faithfulness in your life.

Conclusion

Gratitude is an essential aspect of learning about God and His redemption plan. By cultivating gratitude, we can acknowledge God’s goodness, focus on the positive, and grow in humility. Regular practice of gratitude can bring joy, deepen our relationship with God, and foster a positive perspective.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, our discussion has highlighted the importance of approaching learning about God and His redemption plan with diligence, persistence, and gratitude. By recognizing the parallels between learning discovery knowledge and revelation knowledge, we can apply effective learning strategies to deepen our understanding of God’s plan.

Through our exploration of the role of community, prayer, reflection, and application, we have seen that learning about God is not a solitary activity, but rather a communal and interactive process. By engaging with others, seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit, and applying God’s Word to our lives, we can experience spiritual growth, increased faith, and positive outcomes.

As we continue on our journey of learning about God and His redemption plan, let us remember the importance of persistence, gratitude, and humility. May we approach our study of God’s Word with an open heart and mind, seeking to apply its teachings in practical ways. May we cultivate gratitude for God’s goodness and faithfulness, and may our relationship with Him deepen as we seek to know Him more.

Ultimately, our goal is not simply to acquire knowledge, but to know and love God more deeply. May our learning be transformed into action, and may our lives reflect the love, joy, and peace that come from knowing God. As we seek to learn more about God and His redemption plan, may we be guided by a spirit of humility, gratitude, and persistence, and may our lives be a reflection of His love and glory.

About the Author

Isaac Megbolugbe is Senior Advisor and Director of GIVA Ministries International and a renowned expert in his field. As a member of the 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his writing. Resident in the United States of America, Isaac continues to inspire and educate through his work