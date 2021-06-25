Leaking NASS Roof: FCDA opens up, says renovation contract undergoing procurement process

Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) opened up on recent of leaking roof at National Complex.

A statement by Richard A. Nduul, Head, Relations and Information, FCDA, blamed the leakages on “blockages of drainages.”

According to the FCDA spokesman, “ findings indicate the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.”

He however revealed “Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a aspect of the proposed renovation of the National Complex.”

FCDA disclosed the contract for the renovation of NASS complex presently undergoing “procurement ” and be awarded as soon as possible.

The statement titled: RE: FLOODING OF THE NATIONAL COMPLEX, reads in full:

“The attention of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) been drawn to the recent flooding of the lobby of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja resulting from leakages from the roof. findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.

“Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a aspect of the proposed renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

“The Management of the National Assembly approached the FCDA in 2019 for a total rehabilitation and upgrading of the NASS Complex to bring it in tune Parliamentary Buildings around the world.

“This contract is currently undergoing procurement in line the Procurement Act of 2007 and therefore be awarded as soon as it is concluded in conformity the requirements of the Act and also considering all relevant parameters.

“The Authority (FCDA) therefore that when the time comes, this project be executed meticulously in order to ensure that the gets value for the funds that will be expended as this has been the tradition every assignment which the Authority has undertaken.”

