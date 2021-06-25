Leaking NASS Roof: FCDA opens up, says renovation contract undergoing procurement process

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has opened up on the recent reports of leaking roof at the National Assembly Complex.

A statement by Richard A. Nduul, Head, Public Relations and Information, FCDA, blamed the leakages on “blockages of drainages.”

According to the FCDA spokesman, “Our findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.”

He however revealed that “Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a major aspect of the proposed renovation of the National Assembly Complex.”

FCDA has further disclosed that the contract for the renovation of NASS complex presently undergoing “procurement process” and will be awarded as soon as possible.

The statement titled: RE: FLOODING OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY COMPLEX, reads in full:

“The attention of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has been drawn to the recent flooding of the lobby of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja resulting from leakages from the roof. Our findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.

“Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a major aspect of the proposed renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

“The Management of the National Assembly approached the FCDA in 2019 for a total rehabilitation and upgrading of the NASS Complex to bring it in tune with Parliamentary Buildings around the world.

“This contract is currently undergoing procurement process in line with the Procurement Act of 2007 and will therefore be awarded as soon as it is concluded in conformity with the requirements of the Act and also considering all other relevant parameters.

“The Authority (FCDA) therefore assures that when the time comes, this project will be executed meticulously in order to ensure that the Nation gets value for the funds that will be expended as this has been the tradition with every other assignment which the Authority has undertaken.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...