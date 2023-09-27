Leah Sharibu: US-based activist tasks Remi Tinubu, asks govt to rescue abducted school girl

United States-based activist, Emmanuel Ogebe, of US Nigeria Law Group, Washington has tasked wife of Nigerian President, Remi Tinubu to “help bring Leah (Sharibu) home”

He made this appeal in a statement emailed to the Newsdiaryonline faulting exposure of intelligence on Leah Sharibu’s whereabouts.

He said, “We were concerned to read media reports about the whereabouts of captive Christian heroine schoolgirl Leah Sharibu. While most of the facts reported in the story is old news, including our world exclusive report on her birth of a second child in captivity, we’re troubled by the following:

‘Another source said, “Ten days ago, Leah, her supposed husband and other fighters were sighted at Dogon Chukwun kangarwa.

‘Her husband is a commander under ISWAP but they are facing persecution from a Boko Haram commander loyal to Shekau, Malam Bakura.

‘As of today, we got a report that a large contingent of the ISWAP fighters has started migrating from the area through Guzamala forest.

‘They were sighted on the route of Cross – Mosquito camp- Garin-giwa (where the Zulum’s convoy was attacked) – Munguno – Gajiram with a cache of dangerous arms,” he said.’ (Daily

The activist faulted the leak and publication of “sensitive information containing militarily actionable intelligence.”

Ogebe said,”The military recently rescued two Chibok girls without specifics as to the operational methodology until after their rescue, rehabilitation and vetting.

He argued that “Publishing Leah’s sighting and location not only endangers her potential rescue but also exposes her to elimination by the very Shekau loyalists who is said to be in hot pursuit of them.

“Given this unfortunate report, it is imperative that the military move quickly to rescue this global Nigerian icon before any harm befalls her.

He argued further, “We also seize this opportunity to address the mischievous reportage that “Leah Sharibu, Nigerian schoolgirl, who has now spent five years in captivity with terrorists, has reportedly married another ISWAP commander, after abandoning the first ‘husband’ she was forcefully married to.

“Local security sources made this revelation in a report by Daily Trust.

‘We don’t know what transpired but Leah secured the divorce and married another commander, Ali Abdallah.’

“In another example of jarring illogicallity, the report says she “abandoned” the husband she was ‘forcefully married.’ You cannot ‘abandon’ a rapist and a abduction victim cannot abandon the kidnapper.

“Secondly, they said she divorced him, in other words, she followed due process and did not ‘abandon.’

The activist argued that “Abandonment only occurs where there is a legal recognized duty of care which is abnegated without due process. As a captive, she owes no duty to her captors but rather the other way round under the Geneva Convention amongst others.

“Finally, the report said they “didn’t know what transpired” yet speculated that she abandoned him.

“For the record, according to intelligence obtained by us from testimony of numerous escapees who met Leah in captivity, Leah was subjected to extreme cruelty by the jealous wives of her sexual slavemaster terrorist due to her high profile status.

“Accordingly being a VIP (Very Important Prisoner) or High Value Captive, the terrorist group decided to upgrade her to the harem of a senior commander.

“It is tribute to Leah that even in captivity, she used the sharia legal system to fight for her freedom from cruelty and wickedness. It is to her credit that she won even in a terrorist enclave and court.

“In addition to seeking her release by the Tinubu regime to show greater concern for Leah Sharibu, we pray for safety for her birth mother and siblings who are in the pathway of the Cameroun dam flood.

“We call on Senator Remi Tinubu to relocate them from danger and pressure the military to rescue Leah to bring joy to Nigerian Christians”, the US based activist argued.

