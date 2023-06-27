Leading Nigeria, ‘one of hardest challenges in life’, Buhari confesses

By Danlami Nmodu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leading Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.

He made this assertion in a statement to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, former presidential media aide, Buhari said “leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.”

The former president however urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration to succeed and that “leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”

In his Sallah message, former President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid and to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home.

