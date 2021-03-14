The Wife of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has said that the greatest gift a mother can give to her children is ” leading them to Christ.” .

The governor’s wife stated this during the global celebration of Mothers` Day at St. Philips Anglican Church, Asaba.

She noted that there was no way a mother could give good gifts to her children if she did not have them herself.

Speaking on the theme: ‘‘Influence of a Godly Mother”, Okowa said “the character you have and exhibit as a mother, overtime rubs off on your children.

“And we must bear in mind that someday, we all would give accounts to God on how we handled the children He gave to us” she said.

The governor’s wife, who took her text from the bible, listed the identifiable characters of a godly woman to include one that sought God first and one who loved and feared God.

“A godly woman seeks God not because of what she can get from Him but because she loves Him.

“She is not moved by the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes or the pride of life which I describe as the trinity of the world system.

“The spiritual antennas of a godly woman are always sharp and sensitive to the voice of God at all times, she is not ignorant of the spiritual transactions that go on over her family and she takes her position as a fervent intercessor,” she said.

Okowa also stressed the need for mothers to be careful of what goes on in their homes, adding: “If a child grows up in an abusive home, he or she would grow up to replicate the same in their own homes.

“Wives, do not abuse your husbands for any reason. Some persons are in the habit of talking down on their husbands even in the presence of their children which is not a sign of being godly.

“A wise woman builds her home and we should not forget that no matter the provocation, a gentle answer turns away wrath”, she added.

The governor’s wife, however, used the opportunity to share food items to all the married women in the church, as an extension of her love and regard and as a point of blessing to them.

The Vicar of St. Philips Anglican Church, Venerable Azukaego Mordi, prayed for all mothers that they would be empowered to live up to their God-given purposes as nurturers and moulders of destinies.

According to him, children, though born by mothers, are gifts from God and should be treated as such.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service witnessed several presentations from different groups in the church.

The activities included choir ministration, drama presentation by the youth and goodwill speeches from the children to mothers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

