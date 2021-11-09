Leadership: Gov. Sule’s style earns him Zik prize – Speaker

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s style of inclusive administration earned him (Sule) the prestigious Zik Leadership Award.Abdullahi stated this in Lafia on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Lafia on the significance of the award.

He described the highly revered prize as a testimony of the governor’s all inclusive administration, exemplary leadership qualities and outstanding wealth of experience in governance.He said that the award would spur the governor to do more toward impacting postively on the lives of the people and other Nigerians“This prestigious and highly revered award is a testimony of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s all inclusive administration, exemplary leadership qualities,“and outstanding wealth of experience in governmence as well as global industrialisation policy as a visionary leader.“The announcement of hos emergence as the co-winner of the prestigious Zik Prize for Leadership Award did not come to us as a surprise.“

Because is a testimony to his all inclusive governance, industrialisation policy and leadership qualities.”“We at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly are proud of him, we associate ourselves with his leadership qualities, a man of the people, a legislature-friendly governor.“Our support for his administration to succeed beyond all expentations remain our project and may he continue to soar high with the protection and guidance of the Almighty.“

It is indeed a victory for the entire people of Nasarawa State and we the members of the state assembly felicitate with him on this victory,” The speaker said.Abdullahi said the award was a great morale booster for the governor to consolidate on what he is doing for the people of the state.He called for more support and prayers for the governor to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) conferred Gov Sule with the Zik Prize for Leadership Award on Nov. 7. (NAN)

