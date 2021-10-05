Leadership Excellence Awards: Makinde, Wike, Udom voted 2021 Governors of the Year

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state have been voted 2021 Governors of the Year by Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

In a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards voting by Nigerians via online platforms, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governors defeated the rest of the other governor nominees.

Governor Makinde defeated governors Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Yahaya Bello of Kogi to emerge 2021 Governor of the Year in Security/Youth Empowerment.

Nyesom Wike beat governors David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, and Baduru Abubakar of Jigawa state to emerge Governor of the Year in Education and Infrastructure.

Udom Emmanuel emerged 2021 Governor of the Year in Aviation and Sports, defeating Governors of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

NAN reports that the award which is endorsed by the African Union and the African Film Institute, recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

The awards presentations, slated for November in Abuja, also applaud excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.

The Executive director of Igbere TV, and secretary of the Organising Committee, Emeh Anyalekwa, while announcing the winners, disclosed that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Georgewill Owunari, will deliver a keynote address at the event.

Anyalekwa said the erudite professor, who has confirmed his attendance, will speak on Leadership and Excellence in Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...