Leadership enhancement: Nigerian Army resource centre trains 1 Div’s SNCOs

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), has trained no fewer than 80 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) of the 1 Division, Nigeria Army Atea of Responsibility on leadership awareness and development

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long training was on Leadership Awareness and Development Course 11/2025 for Senior (SNCOs) in 1 Division Area of Responsibility.

Speaking at the course graduation on Friday in Kaduna, the Director-General (D-G) of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the SNCOs were the link between the officers and soldiers, hence the need for them to be trained on effective leadership.

Wahab, represented by the Executive Director, Consult of the NARC, Maj.-Gen. Sanusi Dahiru, stressed that effective leadership iwas crucial for operational success

He added that the the training was part of the centre’s efforts to develop leadership awareness and capacity among the SNCOs.

According to him, the training was an investment in human capital which would yield dividends in improved military performance and national security.

Wahab added that the training was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) command philosophy particularly on sound administration, which the training aligned.

He urged the graduands to make effective use of what they learnt from the course so as to develop their leadership capacity for the benefit of themselves and the service in general.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, advocated unity of purpose among sister services and agencies in solving the prevailing security challenges.

“We look forward to having more synergy amongst the various services and agencies down to personal level.

“If we can get that accomplished, we will be able to bring on board, the larger society.

“This is to maintain our mission’s objective of keeping our dear country Nigeria safe and secure for socio-economic activities to thrive,” he said.

According to Saraso, who is also Commander Sector 1, Operations Fansan Yamma, the event was timely, in view of the COAS’s vision of placing the interest of personnel first.

The GOC expressed optimism that the participants were now better informed, while urging them to put into practice the knowledge they acquired.

NAN reports that the course had 80 participants cutting across the Army, Police, Nigerian Immigration Service, NSCDC, DSS, and NCS, among others .(NAN)