Leadership Deficit and North’s Descent into Disarray, By Abdul-Azeez Suleimab

Leadership deficit in the North has led to a descent into disarray, with our people suffering from the consequences of corruption, incompetence, and a lack of vision from those in power. The current crop of leaders in the North are more concerned with their own interests than with the well-being of the people they are supposed to serve. This has resulted in a myriad of challenges, including escalating violence, poverty, and insecurity that are threatening the very fabric of our society.

The conflicts between communities in various states in the North, along with the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency, cattle rustling, banditry, and kidnappings, have left countless lives lost, homes destroyed, and livelihoods disrupted. Despite the promises from our leaders to address these issues, little has been done to bring about lasting peace and stability. It is clear that the current leadership is either unable or unwilling to take decisive action to end the cycle of violence and discord that is tearing apart our communities.

As Northerners, we must realize that the responsibility for solving these pressing issues lies within our own hands. We cannot afford to be passive bystanders in the face of escalating violence and instability. It is imperative for us to hold our leaders to account and demand that they prioritize the well-being of all Northerners above their own interests. We must reject the politics of division and manipulation that seek to keep us in a state of perpetual conflict and poverty.

To bring about positive change, we must work together to replace the current leaders who are failing us. We need leaders who are truly committed to serving the people, capable and prepared to lead, and with a clear vision for a better future for all. By standing up against those who are more interested in maintaining power than in serving the people, we can create a better future for the North.

It is time for us to take a stand and demand accountability and transparency from our leaders. We must hold them to a higher standard and not settle for anything less than the best for our people. By learning from the legacy of our past leaders who served selflessly and honorably, we can work towards creating a brighter future for the North.

Education is key to unlocking our potential as leaders and change-makers. We must prioritize learning and acquire skills that are relevant to the needs of our society. By investing in education, entrepreneurship, and innovation, we can create a sustainable future for our people.

As major stakeholders in the future of Nigeria, it is essential for the North to remain vigilant and assertive in shaping the nation’s destiny. We must focus on unity and economic strength, rather than division and discord. By working together towards a more inclusive and prosperous society, we can ensure that our legacy is one of progress and success.

It is up to us as Northerners to demand better leadership, hold our leaders accountable, and work towards creating a brighter future for the North. The power to make a difference lies in our hands, and it is time for us to seize the opportunity and create a future worth living in.