Leaders of PDP support group defect to APC in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The leaders of a PDP support group in Sokoto state, Ubandoma/Sagir Network, alongside several other members, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Sokoto by Malam Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North).

According to Abubakar, the group comprises supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Malam Sa’idu Ubandoma and his running mate, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa.

He quoted the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida as assuring the new members of equal treatment as any other member in the party, while receiving them on behalf of Wamakko.

Sadiq-Achida vowed, “If APC is given the mandate, the party will ensure justice, equity and fairness for all for the even development of the state.

“An APC government in the state will improve the living standards of small scale businessmen and revamp all the sectors that have been grounded,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the APC governorship candidate in the state welcomed the new members, while assuring them of his commitment toward an all-inclusive governance, if elected.

Aliyu, who was represented by Alhaji Tukur Alkali, a former Commissioner and APC stalwart in the state, said, “you will not regret coming into APC as the party is ready to ensure equal treatment to all its members.

“Moreover, you may recall that during Wamakko’s administration in Sokoto state, youth empowerment was one of the cardinal points accorded utmost importance by the government as many youth were gainfully employed.

“Therefore, if APC is given the mandate to lead in Sokoto state come 2023, we will revive the projects abandoned by the PDP- led government to bolster human capital development,” he said.

Responding Alhaji Ahmad Labaran, the leader of the support group assured the gathering that they will work for APC towards mobilizing more support for its victory come 2023 polls. (NAN)

