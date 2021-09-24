Leaders of Australia, India, Japan meet with Biden

Three country will  visit White House on Friday,  over the importance of U.S. involvement in  Indo-Pacific region and its work with  four-way alliance known as the Quad.

The of Australia, India and Japan were to meet with the U.S. President, Joe Biden.

The White House said it would be the first in-person meeting of the of these four in this format.

Although the U.S. President  did host an online meeting of the same group earlier in the year.

The meeting was part of a push by the U.S. government to renew and strengthen international alliances.

This particular group of began working after the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, though the four got for a meeting under the auspices of the Quad in March.

During the March meeting, the four agreed that one of their main priorities would be to boost India’s capacity to produce coronavirus vaccines.

A U.S. official said the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to be a major topic and that concrete announcements subject should be expected.

He also said to expect statements climate and series of bilateral talks were also expected between the four leaders.

Biden had been clear since taking that he   to make the Indo-Pacific region a U.S. priority to counterbalance the spread of Chinese strength in the region. (dpa/NAN)

