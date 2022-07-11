Leaders must respect Nigeria’s secularity – Cleric

By Christian Njoku

Nigeria’s leaders must respect the country’s secularity for peace to reign, Bishop of Calabar Anglican Communion, Prof. Nneoyi Egbe, said on Monday in Calabar.

“We are driving steadily to another election, yet it is clear that the political gladiators parading the corridors of our political system have not learnt any lesson,’’ a told a news conference.

The news conference was organised to herald the Second Session of the 11th Synod of the Calabar Diocese of the Communion.

“Enough of the recycling of the old that has led us nowhere; we must register, collect our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote credible, young, fresh, visionary leaders with patriotic ideologies.

“We appeal that INEC increases the number of registration materials, particularly the voter capture machines.

“It makes no sense to deploy three or four units of such machines to a local government area,’’ he said.

The bishop added that Nigerians have a rare opportunity to change the narrative of their national lives by choosing right at the 2023 general elections.

He challenged government to take a critical look at incessant strikes in the education sector and desist from engaging in “propaganda warfare’’ with unions.

Egbe stressed that government should increase funding of education significantly and be intentional about delivering quality education to Nigerians.

The synod holds from July 13 to July 17 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ikom. (NAN)

