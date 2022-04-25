LCDA, MTN donate food items, others to Lagos orphanage

The Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and MTN Group have donated items worth over N1 million to Life Fountain Orphanage, Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

The partnership which informed the donation was part of the organisations’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The council Chairman, Mr David Odunmbaku, made this known during the presentation of the items to the orphanage home in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items presented included bags of garri (cassava flakes), rice, tins of cholesterol-free vegetable oil, and toiletries.

Others were cartons of sugar, tubers of yam, palm oil, seasonings, detergents, diapers, bar soaps, spaghetti, and beverages.

Odumbaku, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Adeniyi Adedapo, reiterated that his administration would continue to support the less privileged.

“What we are doing here today is in line with my H.E.Y.S agenda, we want to try as much as possible to reach out to more orphanage homes and take many children out of the streets back to schools.

“I thank MTN Nigeria for these donations, this marks the beginning of our partnership, we look forward to doing more projects together,” he said.

Odumbaku called on other multinationals and corporate organisations to join the movement in supporting programmes of his administration while pledging political will of a win-win situation.

He said together with multinationals, corporate organisations, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within Ojodu, the council could reach out to more orphanage homes.

“Not just that, we also need support in acquiring modern equipment for our Primary Healthcare Centres and job employment for our youth among others,” he said.

Presenting the items, MTN Nigeria, Ojodu Branch Manager, Mr Festus Yamah, thanked the council chairman for accepting the offer of donating the items to the orphanage.

Yamah noted that the donation was aimed at relieving the hardships of the less privileged in society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Orphanage, Mrs Victoria Nkong, the Proprietor, appreciated the council and MTN for remembering the orphans and expressed happiness over the gift items. (NAN)

