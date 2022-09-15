LCDA: Community pleads with Gov. Fayemi for reconsideration

By Remi Koleoso

The people of Osi-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti have pleaded with the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to reconsider the town in the additional creation of the Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The town made its appeal under its umbrella body, Osi Progressive Union (OPU), in a letter titled: A Fresh Plea for the Creation of Osi-Ekiti LCDA, dated Sept. 15 and addressed to the state governor.

The letter was signed by both the National President and Chairman, Home branch of the union, Messrs Oludare Fadogba and Sola Omowumi.

The state government had in December 2021, created 20 local council development areas in addition to the existing 16 local areas and also proposing an additional three LCDAs, hence the plea by the people of Osi-Ekiti for consideration.

“Your Excellency will recall that we made a representation to the committee set up in 2014 on the creation of LCDAs, which came up with a recommendation of Osi-Ekiti as the headquarters of Osi-Ekiti LCDA.

“Unfortunately, the incidence of your departure from office left the issue unsuccessful, but we were rather shocked when the recommendations came out and our Osi-Ekiti LCDA was not recognised.

“But like we have said in our various presentations, Ido/Osi Local Government, being one created by the merging of two major communities, has been in existence for about 70 years.

“Osi-Ekiti had operated as a District Council and Ido-Ekiti also operated as one before the 1957 Law, which merged the two district councils.

“In terms of population and size, economy and infrastructure, Osi-Ekiti deserves to have LCDA of its own.

“We have seen lesser communities in history and heritage granted this privilege. For us, we consider this a right we should enjoy, rather than a privilege. Our sense of obligation to posterity will not make us keep quiet on this.

“We therefore appeal again to Your Excellency to look into our case and and grant to us Osi-Ekiti LCDA which is in tune with history, tradition, economy and social requirements,” the letter stated.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

