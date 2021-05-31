The Chairman, Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Joseph Gbenu, has commended voters and electoral officials for conducting themselves peacefully during the May 29 APC primaries in the area.

Gbenu gave the commendation during a chat with newsmen in Sultan Beach on Sunday in the aftermath of the primary elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that APC’s primaries were truncated in many parts of Lagos State on Saturday by hoodlums and party officials allegedly favouring particular candidates ahead of the July 24 local government elections.

NAN reports that hundreds of aggrieved APC members on Saturday kept vigil at the party’s state secretariat in Lagos to ventilate their anger over alleged unfairness in the exercise.

Gbenu pointed out that the late arrival of electoral officials gave his people some concerns, adding the situation became calm when the officials came in at about noon.

“To be candid, the primaries started a bit late but from my observation in all the five wards of the council, the elections were free and fair.

“The information I got from the officials of the electoral committee was that my people conducted themselves in a peaceful manner and that made me happy.

“As a result of the peaceful conduct, the results of all the five councillors were announced while we await the result of the chairmanship seat from the headquarters of the party in Lagos.

“I have the belief that it will surely be in our favour.

“Confidently, I believe we are going to represent the council in the next four years to come,” he said.

Gbenu assured residents that he would take the council to the most prestigious and enviable position in Lagos State in the next four years.

“I am happy to be with my good people of Badagry West LCDA and I stand with them and I will not disappoint them,” he said.

NAN reports that the incumbent chairman contested against Mr Peter Atindekun for the seat of Badagry West LCDA chairmanship seat on May 29 and the results have yet to be announced. (NAN)

