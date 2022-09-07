LCCI to engage Tinubu, Atiku, Obi on economic blueprint

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will play host to

the 2023 presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party )PDP)

and Labour Party (LP).

The candidates are Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Mr Peter Obi ( LP) and Alhaji Bola Tinubu (APC).

The LCCI Director-General, Dr Chinyere Almona, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in

Lagos,

Almona said that the event would be part of the 2022 edition of LCCI’s Private Sector Economic Forum

for the 2023 presidential election.

She said that LCCI was a non-partisan private sector operator which was, however, interested in the economic agenda of the candidates and their plans to make Nigeria better.

She said that, as part of its public policy advocacy, the chamber would continuously explore ways of

creating a conducive business environment in Nigeria through positive engagements with governments

at all levels.

Almona said that LCCI had, over the years, offered a platform for governorship and presidential

candidates from major political parties to present their plans for private sector development in Nigeria.

According to her, the chamber has hosted series of forum successfully over the last four political transitions (16 years).

“The forum which is scheduled to hold on three separate dates at Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos,

provides a first-hand opportunity for presidential candidates of the three leading political parties to

speak to the organised private sector on their economic blueprint for Nigeria.

“Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is scheduled for Tuesday,

Sept. 13, at 9.30 a.m.

“Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9.30 a.m.

“All Progressive Congress Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would be

engaged on Friday, Oct. 28 at 9.30 a.m.

“The physical event, which will be streamed on all LCCI social media platforms, provides an

opportunity for participants to ask questions from the presidential candidates on their manifestoes.

“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry remains committed to a strong electoral process that

will aid the growth and development of the Nigerian economy,” she said. (NAN)

