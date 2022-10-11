LCCI, experts task govt on improved healthcare for women

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and some experts have tasked government on the provision of improved access for women to healthcare and wellness facilities for better societal and economic outcomes.

They also called for the provision of health centers with access not farther than 10 kilometers for improved emotional, mental and physical wellbeing of women in the country.They made the call at the LCCI women group 8th annual conference on Tuesday in Lagos with the theme: “Our Health, Our Wealth”.Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, President, LCCI, said that the theme was apt in today’s world where women faced more health risks due to wearisome activities.According to him, such activities include catering for the family, particularly in the face of the current inflationary realities.Olawale-Cole was represented by Mrs Tola Ggogboade, Deputy Treasurer, LCCI.He stated that the Nigerian woman had come a long way through peculiar challenges in the business and family fronts by remaining resilient and dogged in their quest for survival.Olawale-Cole said that this is obvious even when placed side by side by their male counterparts.

He described women as change agents in the drive for diversification and inclusive growth in Nigeria.According to her, government’s plan to lift 100 million people from poverty can only become a reality if women empowerment are given priority.

He urged the government at all levels to allocate more funds to healthcare delivery and other components of the human development index.“We acknowledge and appreciate the support from special-purpose finance institutions like the Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry, and the ministries of women affairs and social development in the states.“Today, we celebrate the increasing recognition given to women due to their unique role in poverty reduction and entrepreneurship across the globe.“I am glad to note that women have continued to take more space in business and government and have proven to be good managers and leaders.“Women, therefore, need to be fit and alive to continue supporting the society, business and government,” he said.Mrs Oluwatoyin Idowu, Chairperson, Women Group, LCCI, said the theme of the conference was a charge to everyone with a sense of responsibility.“

The attention we give to our health is proportional to our overall wellbeing and our achievements or attainments in life,” she said.Idowu noted the importance of health to a prosperous life was underscored by the Millennium Development Goals, with three of the eight goals focusing primarily on health.

She reiterated that a healthy life was not just being free from sicknesses and diseases, but demanded focus on physical, emotional, social, spiritual and even intellectual well-being for a productive, meaningful, successful and fulfilling life.“In the same way, neglect of any of these will certainly lead to inefficiency and poor performance and their multiplier effects, ultimately leading to sorrow and regrets of all sorts,” she said.She also appealed to the federal and state governments to focus more on how healthcare services could be brought within the reach of every Nigerian regardless of where they reside – even in the remotest villages.“If we all agree that our health is our wealth, everything possible should be done to ensure that in the least health centers are not farther than 10 kilometers to where people reside in every community.“Besides, basic necessities of life, like water, electricity and good roads should not be lacking in a country as endowed as ours, because of their significance to peoples’ health and wellbeing.“All of these can be provided with appropriate commitment and collaboration,” she said.

Dr Modupe Elebute – Odunsi, Founder, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital, said to achieve and maintain good health, prompt access to good healthcare and lifestyle changes including a proper diet, exercise regime must be in place.She noted that limiting alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy body weight, getting enough sleep and financial and life coaches were determinants of a healthy lifestyle post COVID-19.“If the woman is not healthy, the wealth of the family declines.“This is why it is very critical to address women and general family wellness,” she said.Mrs Janet Adetu, Managing Director, JSK Consulting Group, advocated the need for networking to provide the balance mental, emotional and social health needed to address loneliness, depression and other health challenges.She noted that 70 per cent of women struggled with mixing and mingling, others struggled with depression, loneliness, low self-esteem, imposter syndrome among other emotional and mental challenges.“To engender better social, mental, emotional wellbeing, women must learn to share, develop and maintain meaningful relationship,” she said.Mr Obafunmilayo Agusto, Managing Director, IBFC Alliance Ltd., said matrix of a balanced business wellbeing added to the overall health and wellbeing of a person.He tasked women to add value to their businesses, be consistent with quality, provide competitive pricing for reasonable market share.“The wellbeing of our finances means the separation of personal from business finance, even though business finance overtime be used to build personal wealth and passive income.“Businesses must also be inflation protected and insured against all odds to protect our mental health,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

