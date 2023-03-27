Laycon Cares Foundation partners Wild Africa Fund to combat wildlife crimes

By Fabian Ekeruche

Laycon Cares Foundation (LCF), says it is excited to partner with Wild Africa Fund to combat wildlife crimes in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director of LCF and Nigerian Musician, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, known as Laycon, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Laycon said that his foundation employs mass communications campaigns to change attitudes to environmental degradation and poaching and encourages wildlife conservation in Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

According to him, LCF will collaborate with Wild Africa Fund as its Nigerian ambassador to speak against illegal wildlife trade and promote wildlife conservation.

He said that the foundation’s partnership with Wild Africa Fund, which promotes wildlife tourism and carbon offset, resonates with its mission of ensuring climate sustainability in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The Laycon Cares Foundation (LCF) is thrilled to be working with Wild Africa Fund to raise awareness about poaching and habitat destruction.

“The survival of our wildlife is essential to the survival of our planet, and one of LCF’s objectives is to ensure the continued existence of our animal and plant life,” Laycon said.

He said that LCF would work with Wild Africa Fund to promote its campaign activities in Nigeria, including the promotion of 30-second Public Service Announcements (PSAs).

He said that the short campaign video speaks to the issues of the illegal bush meat trade, poaching, and wildlife tourism in Nigeria.

Festus Iyorah, Wild Africa Fund’s Nigeria Representative, said: “We are excited to partner with Laycon Cares Foundation to increase awareness about the issues affecting Nigeria’s amazing biodiversity and wildlife.

“LCF’s mission of ensuring and promoting environmental sustainability resonates with our work in Nigeria to save the declining population of our wildlife and forests.” (NAN)