Lawyers urge Lagos judiciary to embrace online data storage

Some lawyers in Lagos on Friday urged the judiciary to completely move away from paper documentation and fully embrace online data storage.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

They said that the recent burning of courts and its documents, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 lockdown have made it necessary for courts’ businesses to be conducted majorly online to ensure that its records are stored safely.

In his remarks, Mr Bayo Akinlade, told NAN that the E-filing system adopted by judiciary in Lagos over the years, would play a major role in recovering good number of documents after some courts were burnt by some hoodlums during the endsars protest.