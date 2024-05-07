Lawyers to implement 2023 Remuneration Order – NBA committee chair

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Remuneration Committee (NBA-RC), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), has harped on the need for lawyers to ensure the implementation of the NBA Remuneration Order of 2023.



Osigwe disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the order which came into effect on May 16, 2023, provides a clear guideline for Nigerian legal practitioners on what is appropriate legal fees for services rendered to clients.

NAN reports that the 2023 Remuneration Order revoked and replaced the Legal Practitioners Remuneration (for Legal Documentation and other Land Matters) Order of 1991.



The law is now called The Legal Practitioners Remuneration (for business, legal service, and representation) Order 2023.

Osigwe noted that it behoves on lawyers to ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the order.

He added that the NBA was not bound to set up a task force for its implementation.

According to him, an exception will only apply where there is a report against any lawyer who is in breach of the stipulations of the order.



“Implementation of this order begins with lawyers understanding the imperativeness of charging appropriately in line with the Remuneration Order.

“The Remuneration Order has the weight of law behind it, and so, lawyers must understand that the rules of professional conduct makes it unethical for lawyers to be in breach of the order, with regards to charging legal fees as covered by the order,” he said.

On implementation of the order, Osigwe noted that it was the duty of lawyers to do the needful as stipulated by the regulation.

“When you talk of implementation, it is not as if any person will come and implement its provisions; it is for lawyers to implement same and understand that their relationship with their clients is governed by the order,” he said.

Osigwe, however, noted that an aspect of the order which is related to an enforcement, is that which places a duty on lawyers to report any erring colleague who violates the order.

“In such a situation, if the lawyer is investigated and found in breach, it becomes the duty of the Remuneration Committee to petition such lawyer before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

“Lawyers must note that a law which binds their action and activities, has now come into effect and that they risk being disbarred if found guilty of a breach of its provisions,” he said. (NAN)By Sandra Umeh