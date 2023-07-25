Lawyers pray court to watch brief in charge against Emefiele

…Court to watch brief in charge against Emefiele

A group known as the Coalition of Nigerian Civil Society on Tuesday prayed a Federal High Court to allow it hold a watching brief in the arraignment of immediate past Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele charged with illegal possession of firearms

The group represented by five senior lawyers stormed the court and took their seats at the back saying they are lawyers in defence of democracy.

The court has granted them permission to watch

Emefiele was arraigned on two-counts bordering on illegal possession of firearms

