Thursday, December 28, 2023
Lawyers pour encomiums on Rotimi Akeredolu 

By Chimezie Godfrey
Reactions have continued to trail the death of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, with some lawyers saying that he would be remembered for his role in the formation of the South West security outfit (Amotekun).

The lawyers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in interviews in Lagos that Akeredolu was a force to reckon with as Governor of Ondo State and President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Dr Yemi Omodele, Principal Partner, Omodele Chambers, Ikeja, told NAN that Akeredolu did his best for the country particularly in governance and advancing the legal profession.

He said that the South-West Geopolitical Zone would not forget him for being at the forefront for Amotekun’s establishment.

“He was the initiator and facilitator of the body.

“Death is inevitable to everybody,”

Omodele said.

He prayed that the governor would rest in peace.

Mr Chibikem Opara, a Partner at Justification Chambers, Ikeja, said that the late governor, who was a senior advocate of Nigeria, would be remembered for his contributions to the progress of NBA.

Opara said that the late governor did well as NBA  President.

“Akeredolu, as a lawyer, was very hardworking and meticulous.

“As a governor, the people of Ondo will testify that he brought hope and belief to governance,” Opara said.

He said that Akeredolu would also be remembered for his uprightness.

Opara said that Akeredolu worked hard as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

He praised God for the life of the departed governor.

Mr Bayo Akinlade, a former Chairman of NBA, Ikorodu Branch, said that the influence Akeredolu had in the legal profession was much.

“One of the legacies Akeredolu left for the NBA was issuing a practicing licence in form of an identity card to lawyers.

“He left ideas. He will be greatly missed,” Akinlade said. (NAN)

