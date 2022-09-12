Lawyers condemn unethical practices, unqualified Nigerian educational institutions offering Law

By Abigael Joshua.

Two experienced legal practitioners in Abuja on Monday condemned unethical practices exhibited by some of their colleagues in the learned profession.

Mr Adamson Adeboro and Mr Solo Akuma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) condemned such practices while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adeboro said that any lawyer who failed to abide by the age long tenets and professional ethics of the profession could never make a good lawyer.

“My take is that the lawyers are not enough but we have to look at the quality of lawyers being presented to the society.

“Nigeria is under-served in terms of legal representation,” he said.

Adeboro frowned at some universities where law programme was offered saying it was an aberration when one looked at the nature of such tertiary institutions.

He said that law programmes should not be offered in universities like the universities of Technology and some universities where distant learning took place.

Adeboro said that those instructors in such institutions could never give thorough legal training adding that it would affect the type of lawyers being produced.

On his own part, Akuma said that the law profession was not a quick fix.

He urged young lawyers to establish themselves properly in the profession to ensure effective practice.

Akuma said that a stake had been taken by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) through the stamp and seal which made it possible to detect fake lawyers.

The SAN said that NBA would only give the stamp and seal to verified and qualified lawyers in the society, who had been called to the bar.

He said that it appeared that every university had a law faculty and what it meant was that the lawyers produced every year were on the increase.

“You are not constrained to practice law after graduation if you don’t have passion for law,” Akuma said.

He urged educational institutions to ensure high standards in the quality of lawyers they brought into the society. (NAN)

