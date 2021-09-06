Lawyers condemn military coup in Guinea

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The West Africa Media Lawyers (WAMELA), on Monday, condemned the military coup in Guinea.WAMELA, in a statement signed by its International President, Barrister Noah Ajare, and made available in Abuja, said the act contravened the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

According to the group, Article 1(b)-(e) of the ECOWAS Protocol A/SP1/12/01 on Democracy and Supplementary to the Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security states as follows: “Every accession to power must made through free, fair and transparent elections.“

Zero tolerance for power obtained or maintained by unconstitutional means.“Popular participation in decision-making, strict adherence to democratic principles and decentralisation of power at all levels of governance.“The armed forces must apolitical and must under the command of a legally constituted political authority; no serving member of the armed forces may seek to run for elective political office.”WAMELA, therefore, called on Nigeria and other governments of ECOWAS countries to take necessary steps to resist the renegade military leaders of Guinea.“The coup leader should made to understand that military coups are totally unacceptable, especially in West Africa irrespective of the unpopularity of the sitting government of any country,” it said.

The group noted that though the Constitution of Guinea was amended in most irregular circumstance to accommodate 3rd of President Alpha Conde, it said that “until the constitution is set aside, it remains the groundnorm.”“WAMELA further calls for a serious, concerted resistance international community to the recent coup in Guinea to as a strong deterrence to all other armed forces, particularly in West Africa that may tempted to consider seizing political power by any unconstitutional means because of the prevailing economic and security challenges facing the region,” the group said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Guinean forces seized power in a coup, arrested the president, and promised to change the political makeup of the West country.The new military leaders announced a nationwide curfew “until further notice”, saying it would convene  Conde’s cabinet ministers and other senior politicians at 11am (11:00 GMT) on Monday.

“Any refusal to attend will considered a rebellion,” the forces said in a statement.

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,