Lawyers are blessed with opportunities, don’t sell yourselves short – Barr Ike Ibe

Rt. Hon. Barr. Ike Ibe, former Imo state Governorship aspirant, has expressed that Lawyers are blessed with numerous opportunities and expertise.

He said this while giving a lecture at the University of Abuja Legal year opening organized by the Law Student Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) on Wednesday.

According to the legal icon, unsuccessful lawyers are those that sell themselves short and limit their abilities.

He emphasized that lawyers are meant to be experts at almost every aspect of life.

“Lawyers have a lot of opportunities. A lawyer should not be timid or limited, because the legal profession fits in almost every category in our society.

“Every lawyer should ask himself if he can fit in because being a lawyer is totally different from studying law”. He said.

Furthermore, he stressed that lawyers should keep pushing and never give up in performing their tasks.

“Whenever you are faced with challenges just tell yourself, I can do this”. Barr Ike Ibe added.

By Chinedum Anayo

