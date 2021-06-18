Lawyer urges govt to support small medium enterprises in Nigeria

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



An Ilorin legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Ahmed, has on government at all levels to support small scale businesses to help boost the country’s economy.Ahmed the appeal in an interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on .He said small medium scales owners be encouraged by the government.According to him, government support owners with soft credit facilities to boost their businesses.“ owners are not finding it easy due to the economic situation in the country.

Government provide short term loans to support their businesses.“Loans with zero interest will do a great favour and lift from staggered . Most businesses have crumbled and collapsed due to lack of funds.“

Government support and encourage owners and see a rapid boost in the economy,” he said.The lawyer however on NGOs to use their various platforms to support business owners in the country.He also advised government at all levels to empower youths in order to help and reduce crime rate in the country. (NAN) LEX/COA/MSTEdited by Constance Imasuen/Muhammad Suleiman Tola

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,