Lawyer urges govt to support small medium enterprises in Nigeria

An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Ahmed, has called on government at all levels to support small scale businesses to help boost the country’s economy.Ahmed made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.He said small medium scales business owners should be encouraged by the government.According to him, government should support business owners with soft credit facilities to boost their businesses.“Business owners are not finding it easy due to the economic situation in the country.

Government should provide short term loans to support their businesses.“Loans with zero interest will do them a great favour and lift them from staggered business. Most businesses have crumbled and collapsed due to lack of funds.“

Government should support and encourage business owners and see a rapid boost in the economy,” he said.The lawyer however called on NGOs to use their various platforms to support business owners in the country.He also advised government at all levels to empower youths in order to help tackle insecurity and reduce crime rate in the country. (NAN) LEX/COA/MSTEdited by Constance Imasuen/Muhammad Suleiman Tola