An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Abdullahi Taiwo, has urged professionals and technocrats to get involved in politics and stop political apathy.Taiwo, who gave the advise in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said politics should not be left to politicians alone.He lamented that most professionals and technocrats in Nigeria believe that politics is a no-go area and a waste of time.According to him, politics is for everybody and not strictly for self-acclaimed politicians.“

Being a Professor, Lawyer, Medical Doctor, Engineer or an Accountant does not stop you from active politics.“If you fail to join them, they will always impose the wrong choices on the masses. Let us stop disassociating self from the political game.“By joining them, we can easily convince and enlighten them on what to do and how to do it perfectly for the benefit of the masses.“

We stay outside complaining about how politicians are mismanaging the resources. It is not enough to stay outside and complain, join them to change the narrative,” he said.The lawyer, however, urged well-meaning Nigerians to show more interest in politics rather than complaining.“

Stop seeing politics as evil that must be avoided. See it as an avenue to change public mindset and the avenue to foster quick development in the country, ” he said.He, however, advised politicians to learn to embrace fair play and stop seeing politics as a do-or-die contest. (NAN)

