Lawyer tasks technocrats, professionals on participatory politics

June 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Abdullahi Taiwo, has urged  professionals and technocrats to get involved in politics and political apathy.Taiwo, who gave the advise in Ilorin on in  an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said politics should not be left to alone.He lamented that professionals and technocrats in Nigeria believe that politics is a no-go area and a waste of time.According to him, politics is for everybody and not strictly for self-acclaimed .“

Being a Professor, , Medical Doctor, or an Accountant does not you from active politics.“If you fail to join them, they will always the choices masses. Let us disassociating self from the political game.“By joining them, we can easily convince and enlighten them on what to do and how to do it perfectly for the benefit of the masses.“

We stay outside complaining about how are mismanaging  the resources. It is not enough to stay outside and complain, join them to the narrative,” he said.The , however, urged well-meaning Nigerians to show more interest in politics rather than complaining.“

Stop seeing politics as evil that must be avoided. See it as an avenue to public mindset and the avenue to foster development in the country, ” he said.He, however, advised to learn to embrace fair play and stop seeing politics as a do-or-die contest. (NAN)

