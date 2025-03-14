Lawyer sues EFCC chairman, I-G, AGF, seeks N500m in damages

An Abuja-based lawyer, Alexander Oketa, has dragged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede before an Abuja court over land ownership tussle .

The ownership issue is between Jona Brothers Construction Limited and one Chief Michael Adeojo (Chairman of Elizade Motors),

Acting on behalf of his clients, Jona Brothers, the suit has the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN as Respondents.

He is asking the court to order the respondents to pay the plaintiffs, N500 million as general damages.

Oketa had urged the EFCC chairman to call his personnel who were allegedly involved in land grabbing in Abuja to order.

The piece of land situated at Plot 680-689, Cadastral Zone, B06 Mabushi, Abuja; has been a subject of dispute.

There are several Court judgments and Police Investigation Report on the said land. giving the authentic ownership to Jona Brothers,.

The EFCC operatives stormed the premises on Thursday, sealing off the property, while threatening to arrest anyone who goes close to it; relying on an ex-perte order of interim forfeiture.

In a Fundamental Rights Enforcement suit filed at the High Court of the FCT, on behalf of Jona Brothers Construction Limited, Bullion Properties Limited, Oyenbueke Uche Vincent and John Oyih; Oketa is seeking an Order, directing the EFCC to immediately unseal the property and allow his clients unrestrained access to it.

The suit is also seeking an Order to declare the invasion and threats to arrest and detain the Owners of the land by the EFCC, as “ultra vires; arbitrary; prejudicial; without precedent; unprocedural.

The applicants are also seeking an Order directing the I-GP to accord them all necessary protection and security needed to for their peaceful possession of the said property.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for hearing of the suit. (NAN)