Lawyer solicits support for orphanages

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, said in Ilorin on Friday that Nigerians should support orphanages and make life more meaningful for the children kept in those homes.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that orphanages across the country should not suffer neglect.

“Governments at all levels need to do more to support orphanages. NGOs and individuals must also support by way of donation of foodstuffs, and other day-to-day needs of orphans.