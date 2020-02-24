Lawyer seeks police investigation into killing of 36 year-old bricklayer in Ondo

A legal practitioner, Mr Ilemobayo Akinsola, on Monday, called on the police to investigate the killing of one Femi Ogundipe and assault on others by suspected assailants.

Akinsola, in a petition made available to newsmen in Okitipupa, said that the 36-year-old bricklayer was murdered on Feb. 12, in Okunmo town, on the Okitipupa-Igbokoda expressway.

He said that the police should equally investigate the attempted murder of another person, who he identified as Kunle Ogundipe, a farmer, also by the assailants.

The lawyer said that the suspected assassin and his gang allegedly opened fire, while protecting their master over a land dispute in Okumo village.

He said that Femi was hit by the bullet from one of the gunshots fired by the gang members.

Akinsola further said that after the murder, another member of the family, Kunle, was attacked, thus sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

He said that the case was reported at the Okitipupa divisional headquarters, after which the police went to the assailants’ house, adding, however, that they had eloped to unknown destination.

“On Feb. 12, the suspected thugs moved to Okunmo town and open fire on Ogundipe.

“The suspects, who had a dispute over a landed property belonging to the Okunmo family, also attempted to kill Kunle through machetes and he sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“It is sad that those who masterminded the murder and attack were at large and have yet to be apprehended.

“We deem it proper to channel our demands to you (the police) in ensuring the nation is rid of criminals and criminal elements,’’ he said in the letter.

Akinsola urged the police to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“The death of the victim should not be allowed to be in vain. He left a wife, two children and aged parents,’’ the lawyer said.

However, CSP Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo Police Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that investigation was ongoing on the matter.

Joseph said that efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime, who were currently on the run.

“Normalcy has returned to the town but we are still on trail of the suspects who eloped immediately after committing the acts. We will definitely get them’’, Joseph assured.

NAN reports that the state Police Commissioner, Mr Undie Adie, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South senatorial district in the National Assembly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and others were copied in the petition. (NAN)

