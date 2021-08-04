Lawyer prays court to admit 12 detained Igboho’s aides to bail

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Counsel for the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has prayed a High Court, Abuja to admit his clients to bail unconditionally.

Olajengbesi the plea following the production of the 12 detainees before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the applicants, who had in the detention of the Department of State Service (DSS) since July 2, had approached the court through their lawyer to for their fundamental rights enforcement. 

Olajengbesi told the court that contrary to the Section 35(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria which stipulated that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours, the DSS had kept the applicants for about 34 days in detention. However, Counsel to the Nigeria’s secret police, I. Awo, though opposed the application for bail for four of the applicants in custody, he did not oppose the application for bail for eight others. 

He argued that this was due to the of their involvement in the offence preferred against them.

NAN reports that while the service did not oppose bail for 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th applicants, the security outfit strongly objected to granting bail to 2nd, 12th, 6th and 5th applicants. Justice Egwuatu then stood down the matter for ruling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court on Thursday, issued a fresh order Director-General of the DSS  to before it 12 detained aides of the alleged Yoruba secessionist leader, Igboho.The fresh order followed the refusal of the security agency to make them available for bail consideration as ordered by the court on July 23, 2021.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the fresh order following an by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, that the agency is given another time to comply with the order.

They are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.

Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele , while the two respondents in the matter are DG, DSS and the DSS. (NAN)

