Lawyer makes case for empowerment of vulnerable women

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Saheed Yusuf has underscored the need for government at all levels to empower more vulnerable women in the society.

Yusuf gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN).

He said vulnerable women deserved to be empowered because “they are not only meant to handle domestic activities.”

“Our women are not slaves. Most women in their respective homes bear similar responsibilities to their husbands.

“They deserve to be empowered. They are not only meant for the kitchen or to housekeep. They are also responsible and deserve a special treat.

“Nigerian leaders, politicians, private individuals, and other key stakeholders need to do more for women.

“Give them working tools and you will see that they are not lazy.

“Government should give them loans and see how industrious they can be.

“We should stop underrating or sidelining women and include them in our plans,” he said.

The lawyer, therefore, called on government at all levels to treat women fairly by funding empowerment programmes that would be beneficial to them. (NAN)