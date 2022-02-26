Lawyer hails Buhari for signing Electoral Act

An Ilorin-based lawyer, Mr Mustapha Onikaun, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act 2023 into law, saying this has cemented Nigeria’s commitment to democracy.

Onikaun made the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

“President Buhari signing the bill is a victory for Nigerians and our democracy, and more importantly the president will be leaving a legacy,” he said.

He explained further that the president would be consolidating that legacy by ensuring that a secured and peaceful environment was created for the 2023 general elections.

The legal practitioner also stated that the new law was coming at a time when undemocratic forces were threatening democracy in Africa, especially the West African sub-region.

According to him, the electoral act will also ensure technological improvement in our electoral system of choosing credible leaders.

Onikaun, therefore, urged Nigerians to register for their Voters Card to enable them vote so as to enjoy the maximum benefits of the new law. (NAN)

