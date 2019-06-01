Lawyer found dead in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba.

#TrackNigeria: A lawyer was found dead in the early hours of Friday in front of his house in Warri, Delta state.

Identified as Francis Omosola, the deceased was reported to have died after returning from an outing at his residence Ajamimogha quarters in while resting on his landlord’s car.

Although, details of the lawyer’s sudden death was not available at the time of filing this report, no injuries were found in his lifeless body.

Omosola’s colleague and rights activist, Maxwell Ogedegbe who confirmed the incident, regretted the death of his 42-year old friend.

“Not again, we mourn today the death of Francis Dan Omosola whose life was cut short while his best was yet to come, a gentleman of the Bar, may your killers not find peace may they meet their waterloo” Ogedegbe added.

Delta state police commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the incident to Journalists in Asaba while expressing surprise at the way the lawyer died.

He noted that autopsy would be conducted to ascertain the cause of Omosola’s death as investigation continued.





Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

