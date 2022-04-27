Lawyer docked for alleged theft of client’s N7m

A 53-year-old lawyer, Efe Kwakpovme, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing seven million Naira from his client.

Kwakpovme was charged with conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 4, 2021, and March 7, 2022, on Agboye Estate, Ketu, Lagos State, as well as at Oluwole Market, Idumota, Lagos State.

Perezi said that the defendant, counsel to Chief Joseph Agboye, a landlord on Agboye Estate, converted money he took from Agboye to his private use.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stole seven million Naira which was part of house rent he collect on the behalf of the landlord.

“He also forged a medical report on March 7, with reference number MSUTH/ ADN/027/2022.

“The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 (7), 365(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” Perezi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) provides for seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 stipulates two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to steal.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, adding that the sureties must have means of livelihood.

Tanimola also ordered that one of the sureties must be a relative of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until May 13 for mention. (NAN)

