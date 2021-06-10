Lawyer commends JUSUN over suspension of 2 months strike

The Vice Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, Ebosetale David, has commended Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), over the suspension of its two months strike that paralysed judicial activites across the federation

David made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on Thursday, in his reaction to the JUSUN strike suspension.

NAN reports that JUSUN had on April 6, ordered its members to shut all courts in the country to press home its demand for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

David said suspension of the Judiciary Union strike was a step in the right direction as pending cases that have been accumulated in the police custody for the past two months would be brought to court to hearing.

“Our expectations is that this commitment would also be fully implemented in the Federal and state Governments in a manner that ensures independence of Judiciary.

“We also appeal to all stakeholders to tread the path of constitutionality and collaborate positively to ensure that we have an independent Judiciary in Nigeria.

“However, to ensure full compliance by the Federal and state Governments with the provisions of the constitution in funding the Judiciary, stakeholders monitoring teams should be enacted,” he said.

He added that the strike had resorted to overcrowding at police detention facilities across the country as the strike had prevented the police and other law enforcement agencies from arraigning suspects in courts.

However, he, maintained that JUSUN had shown its willingness to embrace an amicable resolution of the impasse at the state level and the state government should show their own disposition towards an amicable resolution on funding of the Judiciary. (NAN)