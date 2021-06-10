Lawyer commends JUSUN over suspension of 2 months strike

The Vice Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, Ebosetale David, has commended Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), over the suspension of its two months that paralysed judicial activites across the federation

David made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on , in his reaction to the JUSUN suspension.

NAN reports that JUSUN had on April 6, ordered its members to shut all courts in the to press home its demand implementation of financial autonomy the judiciary.

David said suspension of the Judiciary Union was a step in the right direction as pending cases that have been accumulated in the police custody the past two months would brought to court to hearing.

“Our expectations is that this commitment would also fully implemented in the Federal and state Governments in a manner that ensures independence of Judiciary.

“We also appeal to all stakeholders to tread the path of constitutionality and collaborate positively to ensure that we have an independent Judiciary in Nigeria.

“However, to ensure compliance by the Federal and state Governments with the provisions of the constitution in funding the Judiciary, stakeholders monitoring teams should enacted,” he said.

He added that the strike had resorted to overcrowding at police facilities across the as the strike had prevented the police and enforcement agencies from arraigning suspects in courts.

However, he, maintained that JUSUN had shown its willingness to embrace an amicable resolution of the impasse at the state level and the state should show their own disposition towards an amicable resolution on funding of the Judiciary. (NAN)

