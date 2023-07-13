Lawyer cautions appointees, politicians against exploiting Akeredolu’s health challenge

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer and rights activist, has cautioned appointees and politicians in Ondo State against exploiting the current health challenge of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for political and financial gains.

He said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, against the backdrop of alleged internal wrangling among political appointees in the state.

Ajulo said using Akeredolu’s health condition as a means to bring disrepute to the image of the government, and people of the state would not augur well.

He described their actions as a national embarrassment and a result of an unhealthy thirst for power, which could hinder effective collaboration in the governor’s absence.

“The recent issue surrounding a statement attributed to the national chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and the subsequent correction made by the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, was indirectly caused by the actions of these individuals.

“If the government’s internal affairs were well managed, such incident would not have occurred,” he said.

Ajulo urged the appointees and politicians to refrain from capitalising on the governor`s health challenges to create chaos in the state.

He urged the Acting Gov. Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, to restore stability and ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

The lawyer said Ayedatiwa, was constitutionally responsible for governing of the state in the absence of Akeredolu.

He called on Ayedatiwa to fulfil his constitutional obligations and rescue the state from its current state of disarray.

“The 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowers the Deputy Governor to assist the Governor in carrying out his primary duties and allows for their replacement in the event of the Governor’s death, impeachment, absence, or illness.

He said anyone impeding the acting governor from fulfilling his constitutional duties would be acting against the law.

Ajulo said the welfare of the people should take precedence over any political manoeuvrings ahead of the 2023 election.

He condemned some politicians who claimed to act out of loyalty to the Governor, while neglecting the interests of the people.

“Akeredolu is known for his commitment to scholarship, activism, and transparency, and he would be disappointed to witness how some of his appointees have prioritised personal gains over the welfare of the state,” he said

He said it was appalling to see appointees scramble over themselves, claiming to be loyal to the Governor, while what is paramount is their allegiance to the dictates of the constitution and the people.(NAN)

