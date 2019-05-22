Lawyer calls for strategic partnership to combat kidnapping, armed banditry

#TrackNigeria: An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr Paul Eshiamomoh has called for strategic partnership from relevant security agencies with communities affected by the spate of kidnapping and banditry in some parts of the country.

Eshiamomoh gave the advice in a telephone interview on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said one of the best way to address the rising cases of armed banditry was for security agencies to engage the local communities in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, intelligence gathering is also key to solving any security challenges.

He appealed for the engagement of youths to assist the security forces with the relevant information that could lead to arrests.

“The Police authorities should employ members of the community to assist them in intelligence gathering that could lead arrest of kidnappers and bandits.

“They should get young men and women from the affected communities that would serve as spy to assist the security forces with relevant information about the activities of the bandits.

“Such persons must be enrolled into a payroll by working undercover for the police so as to give the police unbiased intelligence report and such information must be treated with utmost confidentiality to safeguard the identity of the persons involved.’’

He expressed hope that the strategy would go a long way in addressing the rising cases of kidnapping and armed banditry in Nigeria.

The legal practitioner, however, called on the police authorities to be mindful of the activities of saboteurs.

Eshiamomoh commended the efforts of police officers currently undertaking offensive operation ‘PUFF ADDER’ earlier inaugurated by the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to flush out the bandits in their hideouts.

He said the strategy was yielding positive results. (NAN)

