Lawyer advocates women empowerment to reduce poverty

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



An Ilori-based legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Taiwo, has called for women empowerment in order reduce in .
Taiwo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin that women deserve “ attention’’.


“Women are not liabilities; rather they are strength of a nation, if given priority.
“Government at all levels must empower women and stop seeing them as alternatives in the society. They can do better if given the opportunity.
“Let them also from loan, agricultural and business loans, and see the society will get better.


“We must stop discriminating against them but give them equal opportunity like men.
“Empower the women artisans and provide them the necessary tools.
“Some women are more responsible families than the men.

“They will food the table you equip them; they will reduce rate,’’ Taiwo said.
The lawyer, therefore, urged governments, Non-Governmental Organiations and individuals to extend empowerment and training to the women folk as they were doing to men. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,