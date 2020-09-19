Lawyer advocates leadership training for youths

Share the news













An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Suleiman Ahmed, has advocated the need for the training of youths on leadership skills to help reposition Nigeria’s future.

Ahmed, who spoke in Ilorin on Saturday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), agreed that youth’s development remain critic in nation building.

He said it has become necessary for Nigeria youths to be equipped with leadership skills in order to do things differently from the past.

“Bad leadership in the past has put Nigeria in a serious mess. Our youths should be shown the way to manage the God’s given abundant resources at hand.

“Nigeria is blessed, but we have people in the past, who lacked those leadership skills in the corridors of power.

“With proper orientation and leadership training for the youths, we can get it right and place the country on the right path.

“We cannot afford to make the same mistakes of our past leaders. We cannot claim to be giant of Africa and see our people dying of hunger and poverty,”he said.

The legal practitioner however called on NGOs and the three tiers of governments to ensure leadership training were organised for the youths.

He advised that the future of the country is at stake if the youths are left out and not well prepared and equipped for leadership position.

“We cannot allow the youths to emulate the past trend. We want them to do things differently and safe the future of the country,”he said.

He also advised Nigerian leaders to stop being selfish, show love and care for the people for them to be proud of their country. (NAN)

