Lawmakers working to reduce impact of present adverse economic situation, says Ogun Reps

Rep. Femi Ogunbanwo (APC-Ogun) says members of the House of Representatives are aware of the impacts of the adverse economic situation in the country, which will be addressed through policy formulation.

Ogunbanwo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said members of the 10th House of Representatives would not rest on their oars until the challenges of the current economic situation were frontally addressed.

According to him, we will continue to address the impacts of the present adverse economic situation. We are aware of the poverty on the land.

“We know that poverty is not good. We must continue to formulate policies to reduce poverty and get our people secured.”

He urged everyone, notwithstanding the political divide, to come on board and collaborate with those of us entrusted with their mandates.

This, according to him, is to formulate and execute policies of immense benefit to their federal constituencies.

He appealed for continued support of his Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency of Ogun State in his quest to ensure impactful representation.

He promised to restore people’s confidence by making life more abundant for his constituency, adding that all efforts to ensure credible representation would be ensured.

He also called for a collaborative effort on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

