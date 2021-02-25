Lawmakers threaten to order arrest warrant on MDs of AIICO, Fidelity Pension Managers

The House of Representatives Committee on Pension has threatened to order for a warrant for the arrest of the Managing Directors (MDs) of Fidelity and AIICO Pension Fund Administrator, if they failed to appear before it. Rep. Kabiru RurmIdr, the Chairman House Committee on Pension, gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the committee had the constitutional rights and mandate to summon or invite anybody, adding however that the two MDs were invited to appear before it but refused. According to him, the pension reform Act 2014 has given us the mandate to summon the Chief Executive Officers. He said there had been barrage of complains and counter complain against the duo of Fidelity and AIICO pension fund administrators by tax payers. According to him, we have given them another date to appear just to give them the benefit of the doubt to appear. Rep. Chude Momah, a member of the committee, said that the the MDs should appear in person before it as the chief accounting officers of their organisations

Rep. Kabiru Idris, a member of the committee said it was appalling that the committee would invite the MDs but rather chose to send representatives. He said that such act amounted to undermining the authority of the national assembly. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Temitope Ajegboje, Regional Manager, AIICO represented his organisation said his MD was indisposed.

Mrs Oluchi Aneke-Ogala, Branch Manager, Fidelity Pension appeared for Fidelity, claiming that her MD had told the operational manager to stand in for him. Dissatisfied with reasons for their MDs absence, the duo were sent out of the committee room.(NAN)