Lawmakers implore LASTMA to tackle gridlock

by Williams Adekunle

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the state government to direct the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to intensify traffic control owing to the constant gridlock in the state.

Mr Setonji David, Chairman, House Committee on Information, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Lagos.

David said the call became imperative in view of the constant traffic situation in the state which had become worrisome.

He said that it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure a free flow of traffic.

“This is one of the duties of LASTMA. We are calling on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order LASTMA officials to ensure a free flow of traffic in the state.

“LASTMA officials should stop the actions of folding arms while motorists and okada riders do whatever they like on the roads. Any official that failed to perform should be sanctioned.

“We need to take adequate steps on this and motorists plying roads within the state should also obey traffic laws,” he said.

The lawmaker also appealled to the state government to carry out constant maintenance of all roads within the state. (NAN)