The lawmaker, Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, has advised youths in her constituency to support the Lagos State Government so as to attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

Alli-Macaulay, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the advice while addressing some youths from her constituency on Friday in Lagos.

She noted that many people misunderstood the roles of lawmakers as against those of the executive arm of government.

She remarked that the state government was doing everything possible to improve the well-being of the people of Lagos State.

According to her, this is the right time for youths to support the state government in all its developmental stride so that the Amuwo-Odofin Constituency would not be left behind.

Alli-Macaulay commended the youths for their perseverance, encouraging them to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to register as party members.

She also urged them to take full advantage of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ window by taking an active part in politics.

She used the occasion to highlight achievements she had recorded in terms of projects she had attracted to the constituents.

“Although as a lawmaker, my job description is to deliberate and make laws on issues that affect my constituency and the people of the state,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted her as saying.

The lawmaker pointed out that even though her job was not to provide social amenities, yet she had done many borehole projects and empowered many people in Amuwo Odofin.

Alli-Macaulay, therefore, urged the youths to see her as a partner in progress on the development of the area. (NAN)

