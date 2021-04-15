Lawmaker urges women to improve capacity, participate more in politics

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



 The Deputy Majority , Enugu State House Assembly, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu, urged women to improve their and be more active politics, especially during the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker made the call an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) Enugu on Thursday.

Ugwu said that improvement women’s all spheres of life would enable them to contribute their quota meaninfully to the of Nigeria.

She said the time had passed women allowed others to determine their fate.

Ugwu said that women had fared well under the current administration in the state as they occupied very sensitive positions.

The positions according to her included Deputy Governor, ChiefJudge of the State, Commissioner as well as principal in the house of assembly.

The lawmaker added that the state government had rolled out a number of empowerment programmes to make women in the state financially independent.

She noted that the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), was an indication that women could attain any political or professional position in life. (NAN)

