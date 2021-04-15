The Deputy Majority Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu, has urged women to improve their capacity and be more active in politics, especially during the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Ugwu said that improvement of women’s capacity in all spheres of life would enable them to contribute their quota meaninfully to the development of Nigeria.

She said the time had passed when women allowed others to determine their fate.

Ugwu said that women had fared well under the current administration in the state as they occupied very sensitive positions.

The positions according to her included Deputy Governor, ChiefJudge of the State, Commissioner as well as principal officers in the house of assembly.

The lawmaker added that the state government had rolled out a number of empowerment programmes to make women in the state financially independent.

She noted that the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), was an indication that women could attain any political or professional position in life. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

