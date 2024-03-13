Lawmaker urges security agencies to address security challenges in Kajuru LGA

A member representing Kajuru Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Usman Stingo, has urged security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to address the security challenges in his constituency.

Moving a motion on’Serial Annihilation in Kajuru LGA’ during plenary session on Tuesday, Stingo decried the unabated killings in Kajuru.

He urged the Kaduna State House of Assembly to swing into action towards engaging the security agencies in the state with a view to finding lasting solution to the menace.

The lawmaker recalled that kidnappings in the community started since 2017 and reaching its peak in 2019 when many villages were invaded terrorists with many casualties recorded in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Just last night, early hours of Tuesday, at Buda Hausa community, 61 people were kidnapped comprising of 29 men and 32 women.

“The situation is very pathetic in Kajuru and sometimes, when we talk of them, people find it difficult to believe, we have been passing through hell,” Stingo said.

The lawmaker further bemoaned the devastating impact of banditry on the lives and livelihoods of people of Kajuru and Kaduna State as a whole.

He expressed worries that the security agencies are yet to take immediate and decisive action to address the security challenges in Kajuru in particular, and Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, three bills passed second reading and were referred to the appropriate committee.

The first is a bill for a law to repeal the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency law No.2 of 2003 and to enact the Agency law 2024 and for other related matters.

Second was a bill for a law to establish the Kaduna Rural Access Road Authority (KADRARA),

for the purpose of design, development, management, rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of class C and D roads.

And lastly, a bill for a law to establish the Kaduna State Roads Fund(KADSRF), for the purpose of funding the design, management, rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of Class B,C and D roads.

The speaker, Dahiru Liman adjourned the house sitting to 19,March 2024. (NAN)

By Aisha Gambo