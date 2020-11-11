Lawmaker urges NMA to suspend indefinite strike in Cross River

Dr Ekpo Ekpo-Bassey, the lawmaker representing Bakassi Constituency, Cross River House of Assembly, has appealed to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Cross River chapter, to suspend its indefinite strike in the interest of the vulnerable.

Ekpo-Bassey, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Health, urged the doctors in a statement on Wednesday to suspend the strike embarked upon on Nov. 9, in the interest of pregnant women, children other vulnerable and poor masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that doctors in the state embarked on an indefinite strike over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr Godwin Udo, on Nov. 1, and his release on Nov. 7, in Calabar.

NAN also reports that NMA said its members will not suspend the strike until the state government took considerable efforts to address cases of insecurity in the state.

“In as much as I share the concerns and fears of doctors working in the state as a result of incessant kidnappings of our colleagues, I do not think prolonging the strike action, even when our colleague has been released by his abductors, is in our overall interest.

“Considering the present mood of the state that recently suffered from massive vandalisation, lootings and widespread destruction of public and private properties by hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the ENDSARS protest, it calls for sober reflections, rebuilding, and reconciliation.

“I think the leadership of NMA should partner with the relevant agencies of government to step up efforts on safeguarding the lives of medical practitioners in the state.

“These are really trying times for all of us. It requires patience and understanding until we overcome these security challenges.

“I therefore appeal once again for the immediate suspension of the strike,” the lawmaker said. (NAN)