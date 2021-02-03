Lawmaker urges constituents to forget political differences, support Gov.Sule

Member representing Doma South Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr John Osewu, has urged the people of the constituency to forget their political differences and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to enable it to succeed.

Osewu( APC) made the call in Lafia while hosting All Progressives Congress ( APC) Officials and other stakeholders from his constituency in Lafia.

He said that giving Gov. Sule maximum support would also enable the people of the area to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

” I want to call on the people of my constituency to join hands with Gov.Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

” He needs our support and this will also enable us to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

On his part, the lawmaker promised inclusive and quality representation at the state legislature in order to improve the standard of living of the people of the constituency and the state.

He said that quality leadership would enable members of his constituency to contribute their quota to the development of the constituency and also improve on their standard of living.

” I want to assure you of quality and effective representation at the state legislature in order to improve on your standard of living.

” I will carry every member of the constituency along, irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive, ” he said.

He solicited for the support and prayers of the people of the area to enable him to succeed in the task ahead of him.

Osewu also urged the people of the constituency and the state to live peacefully and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for the overall development of the state.

Responding, Abdullahi Jibrin, APC Chairman, Doma Local Government Area of the state, appreciated the lawmaker for his purposeful leadership .

Jibrin assured of their support to the lawmaker to enable him to succeed. ( NAN